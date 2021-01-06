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January 6th Trump rally in DC
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443 views • January 06, 2021
The DC mayor has aligned all forces possible against those coming to support Trump. It is dangerous, uncomfortable and very unwelcoming. I would not go even if I were within a day's drive.
However, look at the huge crowd of patriotic people who have the courage and strength to show up on a cold January morning.
I don't know how the show will develop, but it will be interesting.
However, look at the huge crowd of patriotic people who have the courage and strength to show up on a cold January morning.
I don't know how the show will develop, but it will be interesting.
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