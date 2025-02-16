BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV P175 Parash 17 Yitro (Jethro/Abundance) Sh’mot/Exodus 18:1 – 20:23
BGMCTV P175 Parash 17 Yitro (Jethro/Abundance) Sh’mot/Exodus 18:1 – 20:23


Theme & Message – The focus of this lesson is the order of God’s kingdom. There is no other god before Him. Before any person, family, tribe, or nation can begin to realize the peace and prosperity of the kingdom the Lord has created, they must first recognize the power, supremacy and omnipotence of the one true God. Before we can draw near to him, before we can learn about Him, before we can learn His ways, we must fear and respect Him. God’s order among men begins with the choosing of leaders in spiritual teaching and government. Once we place the Lord above all other gods in our hearts, He will show us His ways, and teach us His commandments. It is through this process that we will belong to the Lord and share in the riches and the abundance of His kingdom.


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsncadamslexingtonbgmcjewish christian
