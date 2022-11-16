Marjorie Taylor Greene Betrays MAGA

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In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
November 15, 2022
Founder and publisher of National File, Noel Fritsch, joins Paul Harrell to discuss MTG’s total betrayal of the MAGA movement with her support of Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker.
More details on the House Freedom Caucus’ Memo pushing Trump for Speaker of the House.
We also discuss Andy Biggs and Mitch McConnell
https://nationalfile.com/nuke-bombshell-house-freedom-caucus-memo-details-plan-to-elect-donald-trump-speaker-of-the-house
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