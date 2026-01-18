BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Current State of UAP (UFO) Disclosure
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
8 views • 4 days ago

The Current State of UAP (UFO) Disclosure

With Stephen Bassett, Founder and Executive Director, The Paradigm Research Group (PRG)

Learn more and get involved at www.paradigmresearchgroup.org

Subscribe to Freedom Hub: https://yourfreedomhub.substack.com/

 

Co-hosts Frohman and Grapek highlight the evolution of UFO/UAP discussions from fringe topics to serious matters discussed in Congress, particularly following the 2017 release of military footage of a tic-tac shaped UFO performing extraordinary maneuvers. This footage dates back to a 2004 encounter, yet it signifies a tipping point in public awareness about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP). Today, the mounting evidence, corroborated by Congressional testimonies and whistleblowers, suggests that UAPs are genuine, and their presence has been overlooked since at least the 1940s. Much remains classified, but there are indications that reverse engineering of extraterrestrial technology has occurred, leading to advanced "black" programs capable of developing spacecraft for rapid transit, such as to Mars in a matter of minutes.

 

The document raises pressing questions about the nature of extraterrestrial entities, including their origins, agendas, and the possibility of infiltration within government or military institutions. Stephen Bassett, founder of the Paradigm Research Group, advocates for the formal disclosure of extraterrestrial engagement with humanity. His efforts, including organizing press conferences and lobbying for congressional hearings, aim to lift the government-imposed truth embargo surrounding UAPs. Through his activism, Bassett has successfully shifted the conversation around UAPs from a fringe debate to a more widely recognized issue, encouraging transparency and accountability from governments regarding extraterrestrial contact. He pushes for an era of open communication and understanding between humanity and potential extraterrestrial beings.

black opsextraterrestrialstephen bassettufo-uap
