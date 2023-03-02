Η αλήθεια για το έγκλημα στα Τέμπη - Ανάλυση και μομφή, από τον Η.Κασιδιάρη

Ο Ηλίας Κασιδιάρης αναλύει τις βαρύτατες ποινικές ευθύνες του πολιτικού συστήματος, για το ειδεχθές έγκλημα στα Τέμπη. Η βασική αιτία που θρηνούμε διαρκώς για τις ζωές νέων συμπολιτών μας είναι γιατί δεν μπήκε ποτέ στην φυλακή ούτε ένας από τους πολιτικούς που πλούτισαν καταστρέφοντας την χώρα μας.
