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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0852 - Jane B Mary M - DNA connects attacker to more murders
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1 view • April 06, 2021
Sumpter, a serial rapist and murderer, broke into Jane’s apartment through the fire escape and raped her, before beating her to death, fracturing her skull in the process. Sumpter broke into Mary's apartment and raped her, before strangling her to death. Sumpter died of cancer in prison in 2001 while serving a 15 – 20 year sentence for a 1975 rape, but was linked to the rapes and murders via DNA.
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