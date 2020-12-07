Obama: The Sequel

Published on December 6, 2020

Barack Obama has long plotted to return to power.



There are those of us who have known of these plans for some time, but only now are we making this subterfuge public.



The events which will unfold from this date, December 6 2020, have been carefully orchestrated to divide the United States like an earthquake crack which only jubilations from hell erupting to the globe’s surface can cause.



It has been written:

Trump will remain in office and we will soon see both Trump in power and Obama in power.



These events and this scheme have long been sealed into humankind’s fate. They are forcefully unwinding and while nothing can stop this occurrence—so long as the sun’s rays still reach the Earth—light can still shine into the darkness.



And the darkness shall overcometh it not.