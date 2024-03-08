My Take on the weather

Here I go on about the weather and how it is affecting our garden, basically speaking there's no tomatoes this year because the weather hasn't been hot enough and we are supposed to be into global warming. There seems to be a disconnect between reality and the news and what people think, though I must admit people are starting to change their opinions on global warming. Here we had the Tongan eruption and that caused a lot of water Vapor to be chucked in the atmosphere and that kind of cooled us down a bit and it drowned us because of the rain, it was shocking over here.
