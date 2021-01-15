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The ELEPHANT hidden in the bible!
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134 views • January 15, 2021
Have you seen the elephant in the bible? Why is this teaching SO ignored, when it stands out like an elephant would in the room?
We need to be honest about it's importance and obey it!
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
We need to be honest about it's importance and obey it!
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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