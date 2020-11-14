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'Coronavirus' is a Character in a 2017 Asterix Comic Series
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27 views • November 14, 2020
While a virus outbreak with origins in the Chinese city of Wuhan marches out into the world in the new decade of 2020, a character in a 2017 Asterix comic series was actually called Coronavirus.
Asterix, the Gaul from the eponymous French comic faced Coronavirus, a masked Roman villain with a reputation of stopping at nothing to win.
Asterix, the Gaul from the eponymous French comic faced Coronavirus, a masked Roman villain with a reputation of stopping at nothing to win.
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