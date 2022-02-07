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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0863 - James Dempsey - 2017 report on the case
The Fire Rises
The Fire Rises
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37 views • February 07, 2022
James, a WWII vet and patient at the Northeast Atlanta Health & Rehabilitation Center, called for help when he was having trouble breathing. It took 7 minutes for a nurse to come in, but she did nothing but adjust his bed, before turning off the light. 1 ½ hours later, Nuckles and two other nurses entered the room and attempted to start up an oxygen machine, with Nuckles doubling over in laughter when it failed to start. They waited nearly an hour to call 911. All three were allowed to keep their licenses until September 2017, when the hidden-camera video of the incident was released by the media after a series of lawsuits to prevent its release. The nurses responsible weren't fired until November 2015.
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