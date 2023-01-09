Securing The Foundations Of The World - Proverbs 8:27-29

Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom Secured The Foundations Of The World.
Proverbs 8:27-29 (NIV).
27) I was there when he set the heavens in place,
when he marked out the horizon on the face of the deep,
28) when he established the clouds above
and fixed securely the fountains of the deep,
29) when he gave the sea its boundary
so the waters would not overstep his command,
and when he marked out the foundations of the earth.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Jesus used wisdom to set the boundaries for the surface of the earth.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yckn7s4c
#Jesus #Lord #when #he #set #heavens #place #horizon #face #deep #established #clouds #above #fixed #securely #fountains #deep #sea #boundary #waters #overstep #command #marked #foundations #earth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.