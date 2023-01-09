Create New Account
Securing The Foundations Of The World - Proverbs 8:27-29
Published 21 hours ago
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom Secured The Foundations Of The World.

Proverbs 8:27-29 (NIV).

27) I was there when he set the heavens in place,

when he marked out the horizon on the face of the deep,

28) when he established the clouds above

and fixed securely the fountains of the deep,

29) when he gave the sea its boundary

so the waters would not overstep his command,

and when he marked out the foundations of the earth.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Jesus used wisdom to set the boundaries for the surface of the earth.

