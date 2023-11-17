Crane Falls from High-Rise Building as Earthquake Rocks Philippines

Crane falls from high-rise as earthquake rocks Philippines.
Coincidence? Bad Omen for them? Earlier this morning:
The United States and the Philippines have signed an agreement on the export of nuclear technologies and materials to Manila
💬 "The United States will be able to share equipment and material with the Philippines as they work to develop small modular reactors and other civilian nuclear energy infrastructure," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a signing ceremony on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in San Francisco.
