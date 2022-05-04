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The CIA Shut Me Down Today - This Truth Not Allowed, so Hear it Now! - Steven D Kelley - 050422
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468 views • May 04, 2022
Ready to go on live TV, and I get shut down until the show was over. This is what I was going to say, that they did not want you to hear.
In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented geopolitical commentaries on Press TV and RT regularly, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist. Press TV was removed by the US Government, under Biden, on June 23, 2020, along with 22 other world news networks that did not follow the MSM and US views.
#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, level 6 reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio. Steven was the creator and admin for the first and one of the largest FaceBook Q-anon groups that started on January 2, 2018 near the beginning of the 'Q' phenomenon, with the great group name, Q-anon, then it all ended when FaceBook removed everything related to 'Q' after it was called a terrorist hate group and all groups were removed on October 6, 2020. Steven's group was different than others, after he discovered in March 2019 that 'Q' was a psyop. Steven can now be found on Telegram at the site, https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage, where Steven focuses mostly on his mission.
Please Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe. Look at the other hundreds of videos from Steven D Kelley.
Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, no PayPal.
Please help support Truth Cat Radio with a kind donation to keep the show rolling.
PayPal: [email protected].
Join Steven's Telegram group today!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
#OccupyTheGetty
Listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, LIVE, every Thursday Night, at 9:00 PM ET, 6:00 PM PAC.
This is Steven's back-up, safe video site on Brighteon. Steven's main channel is on YouTube, at Steven D Kelley and older videos of shows, interviews, Revolution Radio, etc. are at Steve Kelley on YT. This is Cynthia the creator of this channel and another at Brighteon. Thanks for listening to Steven.
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) - Share Everywhere!
In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented geopolitical commentaries on Press TV and RT regularly, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist. Press TV was removed by the US Government, under Biden, on June 23, 2020, along with 22 other world news networks that did not follow the MSM and US views.
#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, level 6 reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio. Steven was the creator and admin for the first and one of the largest FaceBook Q-anon groups that started on January 2, 2018 near the beginning of the 'Q' phenomenon, with the great group name, Q-anon, then it all ended when FaceBook removed everything related to 'Q' after it was called a terrorist hate group and all groups were removed on October 6, 2020. Steven's group was different than others, after he discovered in March 2019 that 'Q' was a psyop. Steven can now be found on Telegram at the site, https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage, where Steven focuses mostly on his mission.
Please Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe. Look at the other hundreds of videos from Steven D Kelley.
Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, no PayPal.
Please help support Truth Cat Radio with a kind donation to keep the show rolling.
PayPal: [email protected].
Join Steven's Telegram group today!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
#OccupyTheGetty
Listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, LIVE, every Thursday Night, at 9:00 PM ET, 6:00 PM PAC.
This is Steven's back-up, safe video site on Brighteon. Steven's main channel is on YouTube, at Steven D Kelley and older videos of shows, interviews, Revolution Radio, etc. are at Steve Kelley on YT. This is Cynthia the creator of this channel and another at Brighteon. Thanks for listening to Steven.
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) - Share Everywhere!
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