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Philly Criminal With Knife Approaches Police-Gets Shot
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78 views • October 28, 2020
Turns out this thug shot in Philly for walking aggressively towards police with a knife disobeying their orders to stand down is a convicted criminal who put a gun to a woman’s head after breaking into her home.
Full podcast: https://t.co/Awt2vxmR3g https://t.co/RDufJaAk9Y
Philly man has criminal record:
https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61859
Tom Wolf says RIOTS ARE PEACUL PROTESTS:
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1321252650235604994?s=19
Full podcast: https://t.co/Awt2vxmR3g https://t.co/RDufJaAk9Y
Philly man has criminal record:
https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61859
Tom Wolf says RIOTS ARE PEACUL PROTESTS:
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1321252650235604994?s=19
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