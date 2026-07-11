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My dear truth seekers, as you know, low-flying drones and low-flying cruise missiles are among the most difficult targets for all air defense systems. Intercepting such targets requires not only a high concentration of operators but also the coordinated work of the entire air defense as a single organism. And judging by the incoming reports, it seems that Russian engineers have managed to solve the problem of downing low-flying enemy drones and cruise missiles. ............................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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