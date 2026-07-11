BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia did the IMPOSSIBLE: Behold the latest system 'REDUT-UR' that stopped Drone Attacks on MOSCOW
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10241 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
546 views • Yesterday

My dear truth seekers, as you know, low-flying drones and low-flying cruise missiles are among the most difficult targets for all air defense systems. Intercepting such targets requires not only a high concentration of operators but also the coordinated work of the entire air defense as a single organism. And judging by the incoming reports, it seems that Russian engineers have managed to solve the problem of downing low-flying enemy drones and cruise missiles. ............................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russiaredut-ur systemdrone attacks on moscow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel aid revolt erupts in the House as public opinion turns against Netanyahu

Israel aid revolt erupts in the House as public opinion turns against Netanyahu

Cassie B.
Iraq and Turkey rush to revive a 53-year-old oil lifeline

Iraq and Turkey rush to revive a 53-year-old oil lifeline

Lance D Johnson
Unchained: The ratchet effect, the Deep State and the battle for Constitutional sanity

Unchained: The ratchet effect, the Deep State and the battle for Constitutional sanity

Belle Carter
Lawmakers Frustrated by Lack of Details on War Department Emergency Funding Request

Lawmakers Frustrated by Lack of Details on War Department Emergency Funding Request

Douglas Harrington
Trump Declares Iran Truce &#8220;Over&#8221; After IRGC Retaliates Against U.S. Airstrikes

Trump Declares Iran Truce “Over” After IRGC Retaliates Against U.S. Airstrikes

Garrison Vance
Trump Has Destroyed America’s Global Credibility — Here’s Why the World Sees Us as a Pariah

Trump Has Destroyed America’s Global Credibility — Here’s Why the World Sees Us as a Pariah

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy