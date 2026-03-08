BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
TCR#1164 STEVEN D. KELLEY #477 MAR-5-2026 ARMAGEDDON OFFICIALLY STARTED
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
83 views • 3 days ago

Ephesians 6:11 "Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil."

Join this fight:

Steven D. Kelley Official Telegram Page: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Every Thursday night at 9pm ET: http://TruthCatRadio.com

To schedule Interviews with Steven: [email protected]


The Getty Museum has at least 6 basement levels that are larger than the area of the entire museum campus. $12 billion to build they say... The bunker is one mile deep, with 6 major levels, and several sub levels as large as a city each. This has connection to all of LA, Orange, and SB counties. It connects via high speed tube train to Catalina Island to the west, and Edwards AFB, China Lake, Tonapah, etc, etc etc.... Children go in but they don't come out, unless they are kids that are on TV, like mousekateers. EVERY child star goes under this place to have fluids taken. The lowest level is where the most horrible Satanic rituals take place, they make even a Satanist squeamish. UCLA, USC, FBI, city hall, music center, Disneyland, etc, etc, all connected by tunnels with trams and elevators. Club 33 in Disneyland, the Mark Taper Forum in LA. Almost every old building has tunnels that eventually connect. These tunnels can be very old, or made recently. Playboy mansion, Lookout mtn, (Jared Leto's house) Brad Pitt's house, and on, and on... the Skirbal center in LA.. how hard is this to prove, they can't hide all the entrances. Only the Government has the power to do that!! Get the picture yet? IT IS THE GOVERNMENT DOING THIS

# occupy the getty

http://stevendkelley.com

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Keywords
irantrumpchinaputinarmageddonkelleysteven dthe getty museumiran nuclear force
