Maduro: Machado ‘new Guaido’ US wants to impose in Venezuela - Juan Guaido was behind “human trafficking"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
37 views • 21 hours ago

Maduro: Machado ‘new Guaido’ US wants to impose in Venezuela

US marionet ‘opposition leader’ Juan Guaido was behind “human trafficking,” says President Nicolas Maduro.

💬 “They are a mafia,” he says, adding: 

“Maria Corina Machado “is the new Juan Guaido, who they now want to impose, bring her on a warship and impose her in Venezuela.”

Adding:

👻 Epstein’s shadow looms larger than ever as Clintons’ testimony kicked down road

Bill and Hillary Clinton—scheduled to give depositions this week on Capitol Hill—won’t be taking the hot seat just yet.

The former president is ordered to appear on Jan. 13, and the ex-secretary of state on Jan. 14, according to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, who’s running the Epstein investigation.

The Clintons have spent years denying, deflecting, and dismissing their proximity to Epstein. But delay tactics only whet the appetite to know more.

Epstein & the Clintons' network

🌏 Ghislaine Maxwell testified that she and Epstein were “part of the beginning process” of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)  (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/57400)—marketed as a philanthropic powerhouse

🌏 Epstein’s attorneys, Alan Dershowitz and Gerald Lefcourt, wrote in a 2007 plea negotiation letter that “Epstein was part of the original group that conceived the Clinton Global Initiative"

🌏 In 2002, Epstein hosted a CGI-linked trip to Africa aboard his private Boeing 727—the same jet later infamous for ferrying underage girls. Bill Clinton’s aide Doug Band was on that trip.

🌏 In 2006, at least $25,000 quietly flowed from Epstein to the Clinton Foundation via his shadowy COUQ Foundation (The Daily Beast).

White House access & frequent flying

🔴 Jeffrey Epstein reportedly visited Bill Clinton’s White House more than 17 times

🔴 Flight logs show Bill Clinton traveled aboard Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express” 26 times (2001–2003)

🔴 Bill Clinton has long denied ever visiting Epstein’s private island, but in 2020, his ex-aide Doug Band told Vanity Fair that Clinton was at Little St. James in 2003


(In)justice cover-ups


🔴 Declassified documents reveal  (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/55069)how Barack Obama’s FBI and Justice Department thwarted probes into Hillary Clinton's corruption

🔴 FBI field offices—New York, Washington, and Little Rock—investigated the Clinton Foundation during the 2016 election cycle, following revelations from the book Clinton Cash by Peter Schweizer

🔴 They focused on whether Hillary Clinton, as Secretary of State, ran a cash-for-access scheme

🔴 Probes were reportedly obstructed by Andrew McCabe, then FBI Deputy Director, & Sally Yates, then Deputy Attorney General

🔴  Redacted 2017 memo details explicit orders to FBI agents to halt investigations into alleged Clinton Foundation pay-to-play schemes, per investigative journalist John Solomon

Once under oath, the Clintons can no longer rely on selective memory, and all contradictions become legally consequential.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
