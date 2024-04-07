⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (7 April, 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(7 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces have inflicted a fire defeat on formations of 43rd mechanised and 57th motorised infantry brigades of the AFU close to Sinkovka and Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region).

In addition, two counterattacks by assault groups of the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU have been repelled near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 30 servicemen, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, two 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 220-mm Uragan multiple-launch rocket system, one 122-mm Grad multiple-launch rocket system, as well as one U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare radar station, and one Nota electronic warfare station have been hit.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces have defeated formations of 93rd mechanised and 17th tank brigades of the AFU and the 5th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard close to Krasnoye, Kleshcheyevka, and Andreevka (Donetsk People's Republic), and took more advantageous positions.

In addition, Russian troops have repelled nine counterattacks by assault groups of 10th mountain assault, 92nd air assault, 33rd, and 67th mechanised brigades of the AFU near Berestovoye, Bogdanovka, and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 370 troops, one tank, and 13 motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one 155-mm M777 howitzer, two U.S.-manufactured 105-mm M119 guns , one UK-manufactured 155-mm FH70 howitzer, one German-manufactured 155-mm PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery system, three 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one AFU ammunition depot, and three Nota electronic warfare stations.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have defeated the enemy and improved the situation along the front line.

Russian troops have repelled 11 counterattacks by assault groups of 24th, 47th, 115th mechanised, 59th motorised infantry, and 25th airborne brigades of the AFU close to Pervomayskoye, Krasnogorovka, Berdychi, Tonenkoye, Vodyanoye, Novokalinovo, and Novobakhmutovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 375 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armoured fighting vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155mm M777 howitzer, and one 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces have improved the tactical position by active actions and defeated formations of the 31st Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard and the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Nikolskoye and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).One counterattack by an assault group of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU have been repelled near Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



The enemy losses were up to 135 troops, one tank, six motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 155-mm howitzer. In addition, one ammunition depot has been destroyed.



▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have inflicted a fire defeat on manpower concentration areas of 28th, 65th mechanised brigades of the AFU, and the 126th Brigade of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence close to Rabotino, Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region), Novotyaginka, and Ivanovka (Kherson region).

The enemy losses were up to 25 troops and three motor vehicles.

During counter-battery warfare, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have destroyed one ammunition depot with uncrewed boats handed over to Ukraine by NATO countries, two launchers of the S-300 surface-to-air missile system, one P-18 radar station for detecting and tracking aerial targets, as well as struck AFU manpower and military hardware in 107 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 293 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and four HIMARS and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems projectiles.



📊In total, 583 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 19,390 unmanned aerial vehicles, 499 air defence missile systems, 15,709 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,266 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 8,715 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 20,740 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.