On 11 October, the mayor of Slavyansk called for a voluntary evacuation of the city’s residents, as the front line was approaching with each passing day. Earlier, Russian FPV drones had struck Ukrainian military equipment in the neighboring city of Kramatorsk for the first time.

Fighting in the Sumy region remains static, with local clashes reported in the areas around Bessalivka and Yunakovka. Both sides have paused operations to regroup and replenish their forces.

In the Liman sector, Russian forces are capitalising on their success in the Yampol region. They have made advances in Novoselivka and Derylovo.

It is reported that the Ukrainian command is transferring some of its reserves from this area to Pokrovsk in an attempt to stabilize the situation there.

Last week, the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced in the Vladimirovka area of the Dobropolsky salient in an attempt to encircle the Russian units that had become entrenched there. It is reported that Russian assault troops captured the settlement on 11 October. This suggests that the Ukrainians’ offensive potential has been exhausted.

The settlement of Rodninskoe on the Pokrovsk section of the front has been surrounded in a semi-circle, with fighting continuing within it.

Meanwhile, advanced assault units of the Russian Armed Forces have entered the village of Balagan, which is located to the east of Mirnograd. The Ukrainian forces have retreated from Moskovskoe towards the city.

In the village of Udachnoye, to the west of Pokrovsk, Russian air force strikes destroyed a large UAV control center, which included dozens of crews.

The Russians began an assault on Poltavka, a village located southeast of Gulyaipole. Ukrainian forces retreated across the river that runs through the settlement. Fighting also broke out in Okhotnichye, to the north of Poltavka.

In the northern part of this section of the front, there have been reports of advances in the Stepovoye area, as well as the start of fighting for Alekseevka.

Heavy fighting continues in the Zaporizhzhia area, particularly around the towns of Primorske and Stepnogorsk, where units of the Russian 7th Airborne Assault Division are advancing. There have been reports of successes in the direction of Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilovka.

Between 10 and 13 October, Russian forces made significant gains on the Limansky, Pokrovsky and Gulyaypolsky fronts. Kyiv has not yet managed to stabilize the situation. The Ukrainians have begun evacuating Slavyansk, an important regional city, amid fears that fighting could begin there as early as late autumn or early winter.

