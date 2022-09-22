Create New Account
X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2880a - The Fed Just Did It Again, Raised Rates, Optics Are Important
X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS  Ep. 2880a - Sept 21, 2022

The Fed Just Did It Again, Raised Rates, Optics Are ImportantAs the Fed pushes its agenda the economy is collapse has been accelerated. The people are seeing that the Fed is not helping the situation but causing the problem that we are seeing in the economy. Gov Desantis is now reducing taxes to help the people get through a difficult time.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

politics irs crypto green new deal central bank wef fed reserve biden admin x22 financial report

