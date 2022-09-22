X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2880a - The Fed Just Did It Again, Raised Rates, Optics Are Important

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2880a - Sept 21, 2022
The Fed Just Did It Again, Raised Rates, Optics Are ImportantAs the Fed pushes its agenda the economy is collapse has been accelerated. The people are seeing that the Fed is not helping the situation but causing the problem that we are seeing in the economy. Gov Desantis is now reducing taxes to help the people get through a difficult time.
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