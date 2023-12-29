Media Smear Machine

Do You See The Pattern Here?
* The second you start to become popular, the lib media will come after you.
* That is the left’s playbook time and time again.
* Young libs need a history lesson.
The full segment — plus accompanying interview with Victor Davis Hanson — is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (28 December 2023)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6343982876112
