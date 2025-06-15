P.4b JK’s back in Royal Perth Hospital: CHLORINE DIOXIDE SOLUTION UNDER THE MEDICAL RADAR (PRAYERS WELCOME) MVI_4545-6merged

I was late arriving at the Acute Medical Unit tonight, where JK has been for 24 hours now. I had called into my grandsons’ home and spent 45 minutes with them until bedtime, and my daughter gave me a meal for JK, and a photo of JK and the boys taken today in her earlier visit to RPH. Thus, it was about 9.30 p.m. when I finally got to the Acute Medical Unit. JK had been moved one cubicle, giving her a little more room, however, the trade-off being that the toilet door for the 4 cubicles is beside her cubicle, thus being a disturbance factor. A tiny bit more energy today, which is a blessing, however, JK’s pain levels are really high, and she cannot stay in the bed provided, aggravating her odema issues in her legs and feet. I gave JK 4 doses, on the hour, of CLO2, without the DMSO, with JK more cooperative this time. We began this late in the night 4 days ago, hoping that we can turn her health around. JK had a most challenging time with nurse Kathy, the cranky one, overnight, who swore at her and treated her legs roughly getting her back into bed. I left at about 12.30 a.m., having redressed her foot and got her shoe on, which was not possible with the bandage the nurse had put on. I changed JK’s nightie, and dressed lesions that the nurses hadn’t done.