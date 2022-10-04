Alex Jones Interviews David Icke & Devils

This interview was on 10/01/22. I made this video to warn the saints of Great Deception. The LORD is God. There is no God before him and no God after him. WE are in the days of many such false teachings. May the Lord save David Icke. May Alex Jones repent.
