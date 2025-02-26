Georgescu released! Under big pressure of the people - Romanian gov't - Brussels Desperate attempt

Georgescu released!

Under big pressure of the people the Romanian government released Georgescu!

“Desperate attempt by Brussels!”

@MyLordBebo

Latest, & more earlier today about Georgescu's arrest, and X post:

Elon Musk X posted: They just arrested the person who won the most votes in the Romanian Presidential Election. 'This is messed up'

Musk reacts to the arrest of Romania's presidential candidate Georgescu

They arrested him so he can’t participate in the election.

❗️Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu, he was let go afterward, but has been placed under a 60-day travel ban and prohibited from using social media, Romanian media report.

⚡️THROWBACK: ‘This was a coup d’état ORDERED by the Biden administration’ - Calin Georgescu on election results cancelation

There were a couple of videos with the guy in this video, here are descriptions only:

Romanian authorities have been preparing to arrest Georgescu FOR WEEKS — Mario Nawfal

🗣“They were being targeted. Two days before I got there, the campaign manager for Calin Georgescu was raided. His house was targeted. And a few days before my interview, the house where I did the interview, which is a place that Calin Georgescu felt safe in, was his friend's house, was almost raided by police as well,” the investor and host of the largest X show said.

Biden supported Romania’s authoritarian crackdown, Trump is trying to stop it — Mario Nawfal

💬 While the Biden administration joined claims about foreign “election interference” as a pretext to cancel last December’s Romanian elections, “we saw JD Vance criticize the EU for what we're seeing in Romania,” the investor and host of the largest show on X said.

More below:❗️Romania’s presidential candidate Georgescu arrested (video this morning, more info. Cynthia)

https://www.brighteon.com/1d6337d8-cc56-4a03-819f-952859c74a9a



https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/1894768895803724129



In December 2024, Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled the first-round presidential election results after independent candidate Calin Georgescu, known for his pro-Russia stance, won the majority of votes.

Georgescu arrested: why are Romania’s DEEP STATE and the West trying to SILENCE the people’s hero?

Calin Georgescu has been stopped in traffic and taken in for questioning by the General Prosecutors Office over alleged illegal campaign financing. Searches have been carried out among members of his entourage.

Who is Georgescu and why is he such a 'threat'?

🔴 The Georgescu saga has plagued Romania and its EU and NATO overlords since the shock cancelation of elections in December, which the candidate won with a plurality in the first round.

🔴 Georgescu has asked sharp questions about the benefits for Romania of membership in NATO, critiqued the US missile base deployed on Romanian territory targeting Russia, criticized the flow of NATO arms to Kiev via Romania, and predicted that Ukraine would be split after the conflict.

🔴 Georgescu’s past praise for Putin and desire to pursue policies to make Romania a “sovereign and self-sufficient power” prompted Western media to smear him as a “pro-Putin TikTok star,” “ultranationalist” and Trump supporter who would become “the EU and NATO’s worst nightmare” if elected.

🔴 Last week, Georgescu revealed that the cancellation of the election, which he dubbed a “coup d’etat,” was “ordered from abroad” by the Biden administration and the EU, and “implemented here by the oligarchy system.”

🔴 Hundreds of thousands of Romanians have been holding regular protests in support of Georgescu amid authorities’ efforts to shut him out of politics.

Previous 'Throwback' video I posted about this earlier today, info:

https://www.brighteon.com/0b177b12-fe85-40c2-9458-c03f59be2c98









