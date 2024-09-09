© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jake Shields Interviews USS Liberty survivor Phillip Tourney, where they discuss how the memorial in Arlington for those who died that day doesn't even mention it was the Israeli government who killed them.
"It's like a ghost did it"
"To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize"
~ Voltaire
