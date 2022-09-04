RT





September 3, 2022





The pilot of a small stolen airplane circling over Tupelo, Mississippi on Saturday morning threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, according to local police.





The Tupelo Police Department said the Walmart outlet and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated and they made contact with the pilot directly, as he had been circling in the air for over three hours. The city’s residents were told to remain alert and await updates from the police.





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ihvqk-pilot-hijacks-plane-threatens-to-crash-into-walmart.html



