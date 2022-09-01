The founders of the KKK were the Democrats…. The Republican Party was formed to get rid of slavery.”

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The Left is attacking America First candidate Doug Mastriano for a faculty photo that surfaced from 2013 where he was dressed in a Confederate uniform.
But Mastriano wants to remind everyone of a little history about the Civil War: "All the leaders of the Confederacy were Democrats. All the slaveholders [in the Confederate Army] were Democrats. The founders of the KKK were the Democrats…. The Republican Party, of course, was formed to get rid of slavery.”