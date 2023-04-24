Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THIS idea is PROOF that climate activists are ANTI-HUMAN
75 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Apr 23, 2023


Some far left, climate activists now want to eliminate rice in order to save the world?! It’s ‘immoral,’ Glenn says, considering millions of people throughout earth rely on rice to survive. But, this is just further proof that climate activists — and the global elite who side with them — are anti-human. Alex Epstein, Founder and President of the Center for Industrial Progress, joins Glenn to explain why the combination of an ‘anti-human motive’ and evil governments dictating policy is a dangerous recipe for disaster…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3RcdO3AVK4

Keywords
anti-humanglenn beckdisasteractivistsriceeliminateevil governmentsclimate changedalex epstein

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket