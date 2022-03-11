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George Carlin (RIP): Stand Up About 'Religion' [Apr 8, 2019]
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67 views • March 11, 2022
'Nobody had balls like Carlin, a true comedic legend way ahead of his time'
'My favorite atheist, and as a born and raised Christian, his religion talk always made me laugh harder than a lot of his stuff. RIP George, you were ahead of your time, and always right on point.'
'George Carlin transcended comedy into straight up philosophy. We need more people with balls to stand up against the bullshit.'
'Obedience and respect should not be automatic, they should be earned' -George Carlin
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Find: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=george+carlin+about+god&;sp=EgIYAg%253D%253D
'A video I put together containing George Carlin's stand up clips about religion.
I hope George's family don't mind me making and sharing this.'
8,682,903 views Apr 8, 2019
Matti Holden
21.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2tp0UNcjzl8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCptQfweJpy8KnEDYrDA8-g
https://www.youtube.com/c/MattiHolden/videos
https://www.youtube.com/c/MattiHolden/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/c/MattiHolden/community
Description
This channel promotes science, ideas and rational thought, through comedy. I create and upload extremely popular compilations of Stand Up About Religion by various comedians, including George Carlin, Bill Hicks, Ricky Gervais, Tim Minchin, Jimmy Carr and Jim Jefferies.
I also create Reacting To Hate Comments submitted on my Stand Up About Religion compilations.
I've also created a variety of tongue-in-cheek videos.
'My favorite atheist, and as a born and raised Christian, his religion talk always made me laugh harder than a lot of his stuff. RIP George, you were ahead of your time, and always right on point.'
'George Carlin transcended comedy into straight up philosophy. We need more people with balls to stand up against the bullshit.'
'Obedience and respect should not be automatic, they should be earned' -George Carlin
--
Find: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=george+carlin+about+god&;sp=EgIYAg%253D%253D
'A video I put together containing George Carlin's stand up clips about religion.
I hope George's family don't mind me making and sharing this.'
8,682,903 views Apr 8, 2019
Matti Holden
21.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2tp0UNcjzl8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCptQfweJpy8KnEDYrDA8-g
https://www.youtube.com/c/MattiHolden/videos
https://www.youtube.com/c/MattiHolden/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/c/MattiHolden/community
Description
This channel promotes science, ideas and rational thought, through comedy. I create and upload extremely popular compilations of Stand Up About Religion by various comedians, including George Carlin, Bill Hicks, Ricky Gervais, Tim Minchin, Jimmy Carr and Jim Jefferies.
I also create Reacting To Hate Comments submitted on my Stand Up About Religion compilations.
I've also created a variety of tongue-in-cheek videos.
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