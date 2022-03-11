BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

George Carlin (RIP): Stand Up About 'Religion' [Apr 8, 2019]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
67 views • March 11, 2022
'Nobody had balls like Carlin, a true comedic legend way ahead of his time'
'My favorite atheist, and as a born and raised Christian, his religion talk always made me laugh harder than a lot of his stuff. RIP George, you were ahead of your time, and always right on point.'
'George Carlin transcended comedy into straight up philosophy. We need more people with balls to stand up against the bullshit.'
'Obedience and respect should not be automatic, they should be earned' -George Carlin
--
Find: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=george+carlin+about+god&;sp=EgIYAg%253D%253D

'A video I put together containing George Carlin's stand up clips about religion.
I hope George's family don't mind me making and sharing this.'

8,682,903 views Apr 8, 2019
Matti Holden
21.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2tp0UNcjzl8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCptQfweJpy8KnEDYrDA8-g
https://www.youtube.com/c/MattiHolden/videos
https://www.youtube.com/c/MattiHolden/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/c/MattiHolden/community

Description
This channel promotes science, ideas and rational thought, through comedy. I create and upload extremely popular compilations of Stand Up About Religion by various comedians, including George Carlin, Bill Hicks, Ricky Gervais, Tim Minchin, Jimmy Carr and Jim Jefferies.

I also create Reacting To Hate Comments submitted on my Stand Up About Religion compilations.

I've also created a variety of tongue-in-cheek videos.
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FBI Director Defends Surveillance Partnerships at Senate Judiciary Hearing

FBI Director Defends Surveillance Partnerships at Senate Judiciary Hearing

Edison Reed
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

Belle Carter
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy