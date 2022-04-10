X22 REPORT - [F] Black Sites Are Being Closed, Irregular Warfare, A Critical Moment In Time

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[F] Black Sites Are Being Closed, Irregular Warfare, A Critical Moment In Time
This is irregular warfare, nothing is as it seems. The polls have turned on the [DS]'s plan, the people are awake and it's getting harder and harder for the fake news to keep the narrative. At every turn the lies are being shown to the world and the people are seeing the truth. Soon the people will learn the true evil that has been guiding this country. This is a critical moment in time.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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