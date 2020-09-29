NESARA...Going Down The Rabbit Hole: Part 1-The History of NESARA

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After my two previous videos on NESARA I decided to dive deeper into NESARA. It took me down a rabbit hole I was not expecting. This video is part 1 of that rabbit hole in which I do a run down of the history of NESARA.
Here is the link to the website that I read the history of NESARA from...
http://www.pathwaytoascension.com/nesarahistory.html