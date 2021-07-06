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Cultivo de Tomate determinado en invernadero con el uso de malla espaldera
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1 view • July 06, 2021
Fases de cultivo de tomate bajo un invernadero sencillo, entutorando con la malla tutora HORTOMALLAS con el sistema de doble muro, reduce el costo de la mano de obra y la transmisión mecánica de fito-patógenos ya que las manos de los mismos obreros pueden contaminar plantas sanas después de haber entrado en contacto con un virus o bacteria en plantas enfermas.
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