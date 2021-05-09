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Global Alert News - #300 - Dane Wigington
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110 views • May 09, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday May 8, 2021.
Joe Biden trying to force Mexico to reverse their ban on Monsanto and its GM corn and other food crops....that has decimated Mexico's food production. Monsantos' toxic technology has ruined India's farmers as well. Plus more earth shaking headlines.
Joe Biden trying to force Mexico to reverse their ban on Monsanto and its GM corn and other food crops....that has decimated Mexico's food production. Monsantos' toxic technology has ruined India's farmers as well. Plus more earth shaking headlines.
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