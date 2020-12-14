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2021:The Great Tribulation or the Great Reset?
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74 views • December 14, 2020
Is the end coming in 2021? Jesus’ disciples specifically asked Him how to know when this would happen (Matthew 24:3)–and He responded with details (Matthew 24:4-22). Sadly, many overlook what Jesus taught, but instead try to point to other things. Is it possible for the Great Tribulation to start in 2021 or before 2024? What about the so-called Big Reset and the so-called Great Reset. The World Economic Forum has posted, "The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development sets out a 17 Global Goals (SDGs) to facilitate equal, sustainable and inclusive growth across the world, while promoting peace. ... The platform seeks to form 4IR technology partnership … There is an urgent need for global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. To improve the state of the world, the World Economic Forum is starting The Great Reset initiative." What are the main points of that according to Klaus Schwab? Will that happen in 2021? Did Glenn Beck warn against the Great Reset? What about property ownership changes? Will artificial intelligence and other 4IR technologies lead to the peaceful world that the United Nations is promoting for 2030 or instead to a totalitarian rule? Dr. Thiel answers these questions and more as he points to the return of Jesus and the establishment of the Kingdom of God.
A written article of related interest is available titled "
When Will the Great Tribulation Begin?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/when-will-the-great-tribulation-begin.htm
A written article of related interest is available titled "
When Will the Great Tribulation Begin?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/when-will-the-great-tribulation-begin.htm
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