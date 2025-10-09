CHP Talks: Michael Clark—Alberta, Round Two!

October 9, 2025: My guest this week is Michael Clark, head of the Christian Impact Network and a repeat guest on CHP Talks. In July, Michael was touring Alberta and motivating Christians to step forward as candidates for municipal and school board offices in the 2025 Municipal Election. That election will take place on Monday, October 20 and Michael has returned to do yet another Alberta tour, encouraging the candidates who have stepped forward and calling on citizens to volunteer and help some of these candidates get elected.





Details of where Michael is holding meetings and how to get involved can be found at https://christianimpactnetwork.com





