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Delta Variant tests and PCR cycle thresholds
Pat Ewok
Pat Ewok
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20 views • August 10, 2021
In my first video, I wanted to find out first hand if numerous testing facilities all over California offered a test for the delta variant. I also wanted to find out if any of these facilities knew what cycle threshold they were running their PCR tests at since I have met so many people who have no clue what the PCR cycle Threshold is. Even within the health care sector. Hope you enjoy, and stay tuned, I'll work on getting more videos put together.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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