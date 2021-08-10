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Delta Variant tests and PCR cycle thresholds
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20 views • August 10, 2021
In my first video, I wanted to find out first hand if numerous testing facilities all over California offered a test for the delta variant. I also wanted to find out if any of these facilities knew what cycle threshold they were running their PCR tests at since I have met so many people who have no clue what the PCR cycle Threshold is. Even within the health care sector. Hope you enjoy, and stay tuned, I'll work on getting more videos put together.
Thanks for watching, and if you want to support my work, below are the ways I can accept your help.
Pirate Chain Address:
zs1rjplmqjy029zmkxcy6cnrmvy0t7xswe9mt4fmg36zq4uc32k3f424xlupd4xsstylfsyyvmn0xl
Monero Address:
4Akh1Y1frEkNK79rYBDgtiN3wkr8zT7xRCMAcVs5aw3EPjH2KDwW2gShmAwj71AmSgSUaU9JTBga7dn2NSGeGyek29i78d1
Bitcoin Address:
33ufswiD1SDgoshnPrYBV1ZubZrT8nwJ8q
Digibyte Address:
SUeqNQf1reJGz4fUfcmh6KHehcP7GczPk7
ETH and ERC20 tokens Address:
0x59958Ac3C3ec5A9711D0024AbB3CaC4170AE033E
Thanks for watching, and if you want to support my work, below are the ways I can accept your help.
Pirate Chain Address:
zs1rjplmqjy029zmkxcy6cnrmvy0t7xswe9mt4fmg36zq4uc32k3f424xlupd4xsstylfsyyvmn0xl
Monero Address:
4Akh1Y1frEkNK79rYBDgtiN3wkr8zT7xRCMAcVs5aw3EPjH2KDwW2gShmAwj71AmSgSUaU9JTBga7dn2NSGeGyek29i78d1
Bitcoin Address:
33ufswiD1SDgoshnPrYBV1ZubZrT8nwJ8q
Digibyte Address:
SUeqNQf1reJGz4fUfcmh6KHehcP7GczPk7
ETH and ERC20 tokens Address:
0x59958Ac3C3ec5A9711D0024AbB3CaC4170AE033E
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