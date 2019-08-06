© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Do I Use Orgone Charge Plates to Treat Water?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
1828 views • August 06, 2019
Find out how you can use orgone charge plates to passively structure your water. Shungite powder is also in our blend, giving it a stronger field-transforming properties.
Get access to our special offers page here. http://bit.ly/2KVNba7
Get access to our special offers page here. http://bit.ly/2KVNba7
Keywords
diyradiationorgonehow-toshungitescalarharmonizercell-phone-radiationemf-protectionsmart-meter5g-technologyorgone-energy5g-beast5g-blocker5g-technology-danger5g-technology-explained5g-technology-what-you-need-to-knowemf-radiation-blockerhypersensitivity-to-electricitysmart-meter-protectionwifi-dangerousbio-energybio-electricitytorsion-field
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.