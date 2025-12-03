Dossier dump: Patel's FBI in chaos as 'rudderless' Director Kash's 'diva' demands exposed

Dossier dump: FBI in chaos as 'rudderless' Director Patel's 'diva' demands exposed

A 115-page dossier has been leaked, detailing the six-month tenure of FBI Director Kash Patel, the Daily Mail reports. Agents inside the bureau describe the FBI under Patel as “a rudderless ship” filled with drama, confusion, and political theatrics.

Daily Mail highlights:

🔴 “Jacket incident”—after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Patel allegedly refused to step off his government jet in Utah until someone had found him an FBI raid jacket. The only one available belonged to a female agent. Patel reportedly erupted because the patches were “wrong,” and SWAT officers ended up peeling patches off their own uniforms to get him out of the plane

🔴 VIP perks—Patel is accused of using a government jet and vehicle to grab his preferred jacket… and to fly out to visit his country-singer girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, complete with SWAT teams assigned as her personal security—pulled from real investigations

🔴 Social-media leadership—agents say they often learn “official updates” from Patel and Bongino’s social media posts before internal briefings

With 80% of internal feedback reportedly negative, the FBI’s confidence in its MAGA-aligned director appears to be collapsing from the inside out