AI HAZ BECOME KILLER?!?

Wednesday Night Live 23 October 2024





In this episode, I explore personal responsibility and societal expectations, sharing anecdotes from my restaurant work that highlight the challenges of leadership. We examine behaviorism and question how genetics shape our behavior. I discuss the tendency to externalize blame, emphasizing the importance of accountability for personal growth. The conversation also touches on capitalism, relationships, and technology's impact on our lives, culminating in a focus on self-awareness and the search for meaningful connections.





