AI HAZ BECOME KILLER?!?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wednesday Night Live 23 October 2024
In this episode, I explore personal responsibility and societal expectations, sharing anecdotes from my restaurant work that highlight the challenges of leadership. We examine behaviorism and question how genetics shape our behavior. I discuss the tendency to externalize blame, emphasizing the importance of accountability for personal growth. The conversation also touches on capitalism, relationships, and technology's impact on our lives, culminating in a focus on self-awareness and the search for meaningful connections.
GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!
https://peacefulparenting.com/
Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!
Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!
See you soon!
https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022