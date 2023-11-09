Season 2, Ep 3, The Ancient Wisdom of the Profound Science Called Astrology

Into the magick we go… embarking on a conversation through the intricate and mystical realms of astrology, celestial energies, and the profound exploration of one's soul purpose.
Here’s a sneak peek of the diverse and compelling topics that await your exploration:
💫 Seeing Astrology as Cosmic Medicine: going beyond traditional views of astrology and understanding it as a tool for awakening consciousness.
💫 Setting Empowering Intentions: Using current astrological alignments to set intentions for personal growth and transformation.
💫 Diverse Astrological Systems: Western, Vedic, Celtic, and Druid astrology and their unique perspectives.
💫 Astrology in Ancient Civilizations: astrology was used in sacred architecture and the timing of major constructions.
💫 Reclaiming Personal Power: balancing the divine feminine and masculine within ourselves.
💫 Urgent Call to Activate Our Gifts: people need to awaken and collaborate for the greater good of humanity.
💫 Hope, Empowerment, and Building the New Earth: time to embrace our unique magick and help create a new world based on love, unity, and divine truth.
Tune in to this episode for a cosmic journey of the profound science we call astrology, and looking at things from the wisdom of the ancients.
----------
🔥 Subscribe to my newsletter for announcements, upcoming podcast episodes, events, etc.: https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/join-the-newsletter
🌟 Subscribe to this channel 🌟
https://www.youtube.com/@awakeningmagick
🌀Grab this guide to Tap Into Your Unique Magick and Mastery, Learn to Let Go and Heal. Dissolve the old energies and awaken the new! Go here: https://bit.ly/GiveawayFreeGuideLearntoLetGoandHeal
✨ Connect with The Awakening Magick Community ✨
🌟TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@awakeningmagick
🔮TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AwakeningMagick
Here's how we help you launch your mission!
✨Strategic & Creative Support for all of you Heart-Based Business Owners around the world: https://www.teamgu.com/
✨ Helping you to stop suppressing your diving gifts & how to Dissolve the Old to Awaken the New in the DisrUPt Now Programs & Podcast: https://www.disruptnowprograms.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.