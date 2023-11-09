Season 2, Ep 3, The Ancient Wisdom of the Profound Science Called Astrology

Into the magick we go… embarking on a conversation through the intricate and mystical realms of astrology, celestial energies, and the profound exploration of one's soul purpose.





Here’s a sneak peek of the diverse and compelling topics that await your exploration:

💫 Seeing Astrology as Cosmic Medicine: going beyond traditional views of astrology and understanding it as a tool for awakening consciousness.

💫 Setting Empowering Intentions: Using current astrological alignments to set intentions for personal growth and transformation.

💫 Diverse Astrological Systems: Western, Vedic, Celtic, and Druid astrology and their unique perspectives.

💫 Astrology in Ancient Civilizations: astrology was used in sacred architecture and the timing of major constructions.

💫 Reclaiming Personal Power: balancing the divine feminine and masculine within ourselves.

💫 Urgent Call to Activate Our Gifts: people need to awaken and collaborate for the greater good of humanity.

💫 Hope, Empowerment, and Building the New Earth: time to embrace our unique magick and help create a new world based on love, unity, and divine truth.





Tune in to this episode for a cosmic journey of the profound science we call astrology, and looking at things from the wisdom of the ancients.

----------

