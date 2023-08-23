Can SALT Save The World? - As Inflation RAGES & Supply Chains Collapse, Will Salt Be IMMUNE?

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Josh Sigurdson talks with the new CEO of Atlas Salt International, Rick LaBelle about the potential of salt and salt mines in the face of inflationary woes, supply chains breaking down, unemployment issues and road safety.

When people think about investing in commodities, they often think gold, silver, etc. But something else that has historically been recession proof is salt. With countless uses most still have no idea how important salt is to their lives.

In this video, we break down the potential upsides and talk about the company Atlas Salt International.





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