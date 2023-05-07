COVIDISM: Contagious Deception – Part 1 - Gaming The Numbers - 2023 Documentary

MIRRORED
April 19th 2023
https://healthimpactnews.com/2023/new-2023-documentary-premiere-covidism-contagious-deception/
"Covidism: Contagious Deception" is the most comprehensive documentary on Covid-19, thoroughly analyzing both the scientific and political aspects of the crisis.
"Covidism: Contagious Deception" was written and produced by Bonum Vincit (pseudonym) - a Bulgarian independent film producer who would like to remain anonymous.
This is Part 1 - The COVID Pandemic Deception
Part 1 carefully examines how authorities worldwide have been gaming the numbers regarding cases, hospitalizations & deaths from the alleged coronavirus. Part 1 also explains how health officials actively suppressed safe & effective treatments for Covid-19, while employing deadly protocols for hospital patients.
