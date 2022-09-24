Dow plunges to its lowest level since 2020, fears of recession

Dow plunges to its lowest level since 2020 sparking fears of a recession. This as the Fed announces another rate hike, earlier in the week. One America's Stella Escobedo spoke with economist Steve Moore about where the economy is headed.
