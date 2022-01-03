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El Vector - La Tabla de Coercion de Biderman | Lunes 20 de Diciembre, 2021 (Show de Radio en los Andes de Peru)
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3 views • January 03, 2022
NOTICIAS INTERNACIONALES
Transmitidas desde Canadá hasta Apurímac, Perú a través de Radio Lunarejo 91.3 FM. Presentado por el Profesor Alberto
VISITE NUESTRO SITIO WEB DE NOTICIAS INTERNACIONALES EN INGLÉS Y ESPAÑOL
https://vector-news.github.io/
VISITE NUESTRAS REDES SOCIALES
- Telegram: Vector News: The Vector ~ El Vector= https://t.me/joinchat/MU1ReI4F0IdkZGRh
- Brighteon: EL VECTOR= https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vectornews
- BitChute: EL VECTOR= https://www.bitchute.com/channel/97fUrru4oBOT/
- Gab: @ELVECTOR= https://gab.com/ELVECTOR
- Youtube: El Vector= https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfXxPBeOUVg3EPQknm-95Hw
Temas:
Tabla de Coercion, Reporte de Albert Biderman 1957
Dialéctica de Hegel
Marx y la Nobleza de Europa
Capitalismo (tesis) y Communismo (anti-tesis)
Syntesis: Fascismo Global (corporatismo mundial)
Avisos de la vacuna : cancer, coaccion, y niños
Fuentes:
https://cors.archive.org/details/Bidermanschartofcoercion
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1806204/
https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/hegel-dialectics/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karl_Marx#Family
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jenny_von_Westphalen
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ludwig_von_Westphalen
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philipp_von_Westphalen
https://www.aier.org/article/raiding-the-world-bank-exposing-a-fondness-for-dictators/
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmed.2021.798095/full
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/japan-forbids-discrimination-against-those-who-reject-covid-jabs/
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/covid-19/vaccine.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3335060/
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/51637885_Ventilator-induced_lung_injury_Historical_perspectives_and_clinical_implications
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30035033/
Transmitidas desde Canadá hasta Apurímac, Perú a través de Radio Lunarejo 91.3 FM. Presentado por el Profesor Alberto
VISITE NUESTRO SITIO WEB DE NOTICIAS INTERNACIONALES EN INGLÉS Y ESPAÑOL
https://vector-news.github.io/
VISITE NUESTRAS REDES SOCIALES
- Telegram: Vector News: The Vector ~ El Vector= https://t.me/joinchat/MU1ReI4F0IdkZGRh
- Brighteon: EL VECTOR= https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vectornews
- BitChute: EL VECTOR= https://www.bitchute.com/channel/97fUrru4oBOT/
- Gab: @ELVECTOR= https://gab.com/ELVECTOR
- Youtube: El Vector= https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfXxPBeOUVg3EPQknm-95Hw
Temas:
Tabla de Coercion, Reporte de Albert Biderman 1957
Dialéctica de Hegel
Marx y la Nobleza de Europa
Capitalismo (tesis) y Communismo (anti-tesis)
Syntesis: Fascismo Global (corporatismo mundial)
Avisos de la vacuna : cancer, coaccion, y niños
Fuentes:
https://cors.archive.org/details/Bidermanschartofcoercion
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1806204/
https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/hegel-dialectics/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karl_Marx#Family
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jenny_von_Westphalen
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ludwig_von_Westphalen
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philipp_von_Westphalen
https://www.aier.org/article/raiding-the-world-bank-exposing-a-fondness-for-dictators/
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmed.2021.798095/full
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/japan-forbids-discrimination-against-those-who-reject-covid-jabs/
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/covid-19/vaccine.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3335060/
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/51637885_Ventilator-induced_lung_injury_Historical_perspectives_and_clinical_implications
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30035033/
Keywords
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