Home of Out of Shadows Official Documentary Banned by Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Paypal
https://www.outofshadows.org/

Home of Out of Shadows Official Documentary

Banned by Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Paypal


Ephesians 6:10-6:20
Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.

The Out Of Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. Our goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to & brainwashed by a hidden enemy.

 

This project is the result of two years of work made by a team of professionals. Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of getting the truth out there.

 

This project was independently produced and funded. It is available on many different platforms for FREE for anyone to watch, share, and download. Please feel free to share this video with your friends and families.

 

If you enjoyed the information and want to help us continue to fund future projects, Please consider making a donation below.

 

If you have been a supporter of our work.  We all thank you very much.

#Godwins


