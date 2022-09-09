Vitamins - 6 Things You Don't Know about Vitamins, www.DrBerg.com

"95% of vitamins sold are made synthetically by chemical companies."

"Most mega vitamin companies are owned by Big Pharma, chemical companies, or food manufacturing companies." ~ www.DrBerg.com

Vitamin Pills vs Superfoods: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthVitamins.html

Crystalline and Synthetic Vitamins Act Like Drugs

"Both crystalline and synthetic vitamins are ...fractionated concentrates that act more like drugs than nutrients, disrupting body chemistry and causing many imbalances. An additional danger is that synthetic vitamins [lab created] often occur as the [electro-magnetic] mirror image of the natural vitamin, thereby causing the opposite effect. Synthetic forms of fat soluble vitamins can be especially dangerous..." [Eat Fat, Lose Fat, page 97]

"...For example, synthetic vitamin B1 derived from coal tar did not cure beri-beri in Korean prisoners-of-war but rice polishings containing natural vitamin B complex did..."

"....research indicates that synthetic vitamin D2 has the opposite effect of natural vitamin D, causing softening of the bones and hardening of soft tissue such as arteries. The dairy industry used to add D2 to milk but quietly dropped it in favor of the less toxic (but not completely natural) D3 when they realized how dangerous it was..." [Eat Fat, Lose Fat, page 97-99]

Source details: Eat Fat, Lose Fat: Three Delicious, Science Based Coconut Diets by Dr. Mary Enig