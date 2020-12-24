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There's Something Strange About Santa Claus
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261 views • December 24, 2020
Most people don't know how dark the legends are. The Christmas tradition of Satan Claus is not as it appears.
This is a small portion of the interview I had with Tom horn. You can find more of my interview with Tom Horn HERE -
I will be releasing the full interview in podcast form soon, look out for that!
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
If you like my content and wish to see me continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.
Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...
Paypal - paypal.me/EndTimesProductions
Shared from and subscribe to:
End Times Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesProductions/videos
This is a small portion of the interview I had with Tom horn. You can find more of my interview with Tom Horn HERE -
I will be releasing the full interview in podcast form soon, look out for that!
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
If you like my content and wish to see me continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.
Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...
Paypal - paypal.me/EndTimesProductions
Shared from and subscribe to:
End Times Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesProductions/videos
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