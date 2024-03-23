EAT SHIT & DON'T DIE? THAT IS WHAT THE SCIENTISTS SAY COULD BE GOOD FOR YOU!💩😳😆😆

Let all of these bubble head scientism pushers go first.
Newsweek has turned into MAD magazine.
They are going to cure us with crap?
I have gained a few pounds recently, and I read the other day that obesity is a disease. I think I know what happened. I was at the grocery store the last week and this great big woman started sneezing. I hope I have not caught the fat virus. I am concerned.
JOIN THE WEBSITE HERE: https://www.uprisingrevival.com
Support this channel's work by becoming a Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/TheEndOfTheBeginning
Shared from and subscribe to:
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
https://www.uprisingrevival.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.