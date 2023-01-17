Why Did These Events All Take Place In 1971?

Why Did the Following Events All Take Place In 1971? The World Economic Forum Began, Nixon Took U.S. Off the Gold Standard, U.S. Began Legalizing Abortions, Rules for Radicals Was Written & Dedicated to Lucifer, the Pope’s Builds Snake Head Shaped Building (See Citations)

1971 - Why Was Rules for Radicals (Which Is Dedicated to Lucifer) Which Is Often Quoted by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton Written by Saul Alinsky Written In 1971? - Learn More - https://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/presidential-races/288457-carson-explains-lucifer-comment-clinton-and-alinksy-on-a/

1971 - Why Did America Begin Legalizing Abortions (Sacrificing Babies to BAAL) In 1971?

Remembering an Era Before Roe, When New York Had the ‘Most Liberal’ Abortion Law - Learn More

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/19/us/politics/new-york-abortion-roe-wade-nyt.html

When Abortion Was Only Legal In 6 States - Learn More - https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/when-abortion-was-only-legal-in-6-states/

1971 - Why Was America Taken Off of the Gold Standard by President Richard Nixon Per the Recommendation of Henry Kissinger In 1971? The United States under the leadership of President Richard Nixon in 1971, ended the dollar convertibility to gold and implemented wage and price controls, which soon brought an end to the Bretton Woods System. - READ - https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends

Henry Alfred Kissinger served as the Secretary of State under President Richard M. Nixon.

1971 - Why Did Klaus Schwab Found the World Economic Forum In 1971 Per the Recommendation of Henry Kissinger? https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2019/12/world-economic-forum-davos-at-50-history-a-timeline-of-highlights/

Henry Kissinger made a big impression on Klaus Schwab

1971 - Why Did the Pope Complete The Paul VI Audience Hall In the Shape of a Snake Head In 1971? (Italian: Aula Paolo VI) also known as the Hall of the Pontifical Audiences is a building in Rome named for Pope Paul VI with a seating capacity of 6,300, designed in reinforced concrete by the Italian architect Pier Luigi Nervi and completed in 1971.[1] It was constructed on land donated by the Knights of Columbus.

https://hope-of-israel.org/popeshall.html

A look inside “Snake Head Building” - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ushhDUM3Hos

1971 - Why Was The Darkseid / New Gods Comic Book Series Which Prophesied the “The Fourth World” / The Fourth Industrial Revolution Written In 1971? - READ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darkseid

1971 - Why Was Disney World Featuring the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow (EPCOT Center) Opened to the Public On October 1st 1971? READ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epcot

1971 - Why Was the Musical Communist Manifesto-Pushing Song "Imagine" Released by John Lennon In 1971? - READ - https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/johnlennon/imagine.html

1971 - Why Did Yuval Noah Harari’s Look Alike Daniel Emilfork Play the Part of the Devil In the 1971 Film, The Devil’s Nightmare? - READ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Devil%27s_Nightmare

Watch the Original Flyover Conservatives Show Breaking Down “The Worst Song Ever Written” HERE: https://rumble.com/v24tb04-foc-show-the-worst-song-ever-written.html

